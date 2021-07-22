SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Artists from up and down the East Coast came together at Sugar Mountain Resort from July 16 to 18 to sell their handmade art. Jewelry, paintings, drawings, metalworks and more greeted visitors demonstrating a variety of styles and skills from visiting artists.
Sugar Mountain hosts Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival
- By Marisa Mecke
-
-
- 0
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Tags
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
App State grad student trains nation's first conservation detection K9 to sniff out bumblebee nests
-
Area church leaders plan for two-day women's event
-
Book Signing: 'Rigney' is more than an education, by Blowing Rock author
-
Three women at the helm of organizing Antlers and Acorns songwriters festival
-
No raccoons, but lots of scenes on display at Edgewood Cottage this week
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.