HIGH COUNTRY — St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, but the majority of High Country events to celebrate the holiday are set to be held on Saturday, March 14.
The fun begins with Boone’s third annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 2 p.m., which will travel from Poplar Grove Connector to Hardin Street in Boone. Downtown festivities, such as the Kids Zone at the Jones House and celebrating with local businesses, will continue into the evening.
Then, at 5 p.m., the sixth Daniel Boone Rail Jam will kick off at the Daniel Boone Amphitheater at Horn in the West. This “Battles of the Mountains” event highlights the talent of skiers and snowboarders from Appalachian Ski Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort.
Find more information on the aforementioned events at www.joneshouse.org.
Additionally, several local restaurants and bars in Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties are holding food and drink specials on March 14 and March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day. Check with your favorite local spot when deciding where to celebrate your Irish roots.
