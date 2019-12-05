As the holidays draw nearer, SNIPS Holiday Craft Sales and “It’s a Wrap” at Boone Mall on Dec. 6-8, and Dec. 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., can be the your one-stop-shop for special, handmade treasures and holiday gift wrap.
Like Santa’s elves, SNIPS crafters are up at all hours of the day and night, creating beautiful ornaments and decorations to grace your home, your tree and the people (and animals!) on your gift list. You’ll find holiday and pet-themed mugs and wine glasses, bowl and cup cozies, fairy light wine bottles, snow-measuring sticks, toaster tongs, holiday sachets, and beautiful scarves and hats for bundling up against the winter weather.
If you love cross stitch, you can choose from a trove of pillows with clever sayings, such as “I’m not a witch, I’m your wife” and “As you wish.” And if you know a child or an adult with special needs, you may find that one of our weighted, cuddly caterpillars is the perfect gift.
You’ll also find SNIPS favorites such as catnip fish, coaster sets and matching trivets, dot painted trivets and votive holders, beautiful handmade jewelry, baby burp cloths abd quilt, pet-themed hot pads, doggy bandanas (including some in ASU and other team fabric), giant quilted pillow shams, squeaky toys, pet beds, blankets, afghans and crate pads, slumped glass art, refrigerator magnets, wood-burned spoons, rope baskets, fabric clutches and totes, and too many other items to list.
SNIPS members produce professional quality pieces at prices you won’t believe. Best of all, when you make a purchase of at least $5, we’ll gift wrap your items — free! Don’t miss these last SNIPS sales of the season where you are sure to find the very thing you’ve been looking for to complete your holiday shopping.
All proceeds from SNIPS sales and events support low-cost spay/neuter for animals in Watauga and Ashe Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.