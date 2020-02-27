BOONE – In honor of World Spay Day and National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, Basil’s Restaurant in Boone will host a fundraiser on Feb. 28 for SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society.
For the fifth year in a row, Basil’s will donate 15 percent of the proceeds from all food and beverages sold between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. to SNIPS low-cost spay/neuter programs for animals in Watauga and Ashe counties. Basil’s has long been a favorite gathering place for pet lovers, whose dogs are welcome at the restaurant’s ample outdoor seating.
An array of handmade arts and crafts by SNIPS artisans will be on sale at the wine bar throughout the day and evening, with all proceeds going directly to spay/neuter services.
SNIPS funds supported spay and neuter surgeries for 667 animals in 2019, with the generous participation of six local veterinarians in Watauga and Ashe counties, and in partnership with the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Clinic in Asheville. To learn more about SNIPS and its mission and events in the High Country, visit www.wataugahumane.org/snips.
