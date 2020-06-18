BOONE — The High Country Food Hub has partnered with SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society in offering plants for sale via the Food Hub website.
You can shop for a wide variety of perennials and annuals through the High Country Food Hub and support SNIPS in providing low cost spay/neuter services for pets in Watauga and Ashe counties, according to SNIPS.
“The old saying that crisis can create opportunity is working for us right now” said Monique Eckerd, SNIPS chair. “Our biggest fundraiser for the past few years has been our annual plant sale in May. This year it was canceled and this encouraged us to think about other options.”
SNIPS volunteers provide the plants from their own gardens and there is a diverse selection of perennials including ground covers, herbs, wildflowers and shrubs, which can be purchased at highcountryfoodhub.org
“People have relied on SNIPS for years to provide healthy plants that they know are grown right here in the High Country” said Dee Dundon, long-time SNIPS volunteer. “Now, we can sell even more plants and help more animals.”
Available plants will be listed on the Food Hub website on Thursdays. Orders need to be placed by Mondays at midnight, and plants should be picked up on Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m. All payments will be online.
For more information and to place your plant order, visit www.highcountryfoodhub.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.