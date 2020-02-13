The N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the annual Small Farms AgriShop Series at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, located at 252 Poplar Grove Road, on Monday, Feb. 24, in Boone. The workshop will cover a series of topics on locally adapted agricultural opportunities and strategies. The AgriShop runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and attendance to the full day of workshops will give two hours of X, D, N and O Pesticide Credits to license holders.
The 2020 North West Region AgriShop, topics include Color Plastic Mulch; Farm Health and Safety; Apple and Blueberry Production; Hemp Harvest and Post-Harvest Processing; Marketing Heirloom Tomatoes; Medicinal Herbs; Pollinator Buffers; Small Ruminant Management and Nutrition; and guidance toward Writing a Food Safety Plan.
The AgriShop is free to growers, and includes a locally catered lunch. Pre-registration before Tuesday, Feb. 18, is required. To register, visit https://ncat.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bgcEQrBpqn9Z48d.
Participants can look forward to engaging and informative presentations from colleagues of the Cooperative Extension at N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro and the local Cooperative Extension centers. Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T helps people across the state lead better lives by finding solutions to their problems. Cooperative Extension offices deliver educational programs and technology to enrich the lives, the land and the economy of North Carolina’s limited-resource individuals, families and communities.
For more information regarding the 2020 Agrishop Series, contact Tiffany Slade by calling (336) 285-4653 or emailing sladet@ncat.edu by Tuesday, Feb. 18.
