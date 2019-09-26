Trailblazing bluegrass band, Sideline, is set to headline select dates at a variety of venues throughout the fall, including the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. The group will wrap up a milestone year with a No. 1 single (“Crash Course In The Blues”) and 125 shows (that included tours of Canada and Ireland) under their belts. Additionally, Sideline is nominated for its first IBMA awards for Song of the Year and Instrumental Recording of the Year.
Revered for their intense, high-energy stage performances, Sideline features heavy rhythms, intricate instrumentals and the talents of six featured vocalists. Known as the “Metallica of bluegrass,” demand for the group has soared since the 2018 release of their album, “Front And Center, for Mountain Home Music Company.” The lead single,”Thunder Dan,” reached the top of the Bluegrass Today and Bluegrass Unlimited radio charts, before claiming the No. 1 spot of Bluegrass Today’s Most Played Songs list of 2018.
The group’s current single, the high-octane Southern-Grass Jam “Crash Course In The Blues” has already reached #1, and the track offers listeners a glimpse of the band’s upcoming music. Whether Traditional or “Old Time” Bluegrass, Blues or Country, fans can count on Sideline to put their own identifiable stamp on each and every song.
Founders Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes and Jason Moore are each acknowledged for their individual historic contributions to the genre as members of highly awarded groups with multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances and years of national and international touring to their credit. Daniel Greeson on fiddle, Bailey Coe on guitar and Zack Arnold on mandolin round out the sextet.
Previously, Sideline performed at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, MerleFest and The Red Hat Amphitheater, as well as more intimate stages. This year, the band has shared the spotlight with Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, John Paul White, Dan Tyminski and others.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5. For Sideline’s complete itinerary, go to www.sidelinebg.com/.
