JEFFERSON — A multi-county communication campaign, Show Your Love, is launching to encourage the community to take actions that show love for one another and slows the spread of COVID-19.
AppHealthCare has partnered with the Ashe Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian State University, Ashe County, local municipalities and others to increase awareness of actions we can all take to impact how COVID-19 affects our local community.
“We recognize the importance our community actions have on combating this virus. We live and interact in a community with others, and actions we take as individuals affect our community’s health as a whole. Now more than ever, we must see how connected we all are and realize we are stronger together. This campaign brings together many partnerships and demonstrates the collective impact we can have together, while leading with kindness for others,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
The Show Your Love campaign is being launched with messaging highlighting the 3Ws and if you leave your home, show your love and wear a cloth face covering, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer and wait 6 feet from others.
Posters and social media graphics have been developed and are available for anyone to use. You can download the graphics and check back often as new materials become available. To download the 3Ws graphics, visit www.apphealthcare.com/show-your-love-campaign/.
Additional messages will be launched in the coming days and weeks as one feature of the campaign is that it can be catered to many different topics like showing love for local businesses and showing love by donating essential items to those in need, for example.
This campaign is being launched in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties and in partnership with the local Chambers in each county.
“Our Ashe County community has such a caring, generous spirit and is always supportive in meeting the needs of our residents,” said Kitty Honeycutt, Executive Director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. “This campaign reminds us all of easy ways that we can be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. By incorporating these simple practices in our daily lives, we can do our part to ensure our residents and visitors stay well and our businesses stay open.”
“All of the High Country benefits when we work together. Partnering with the Boone, Blowing Rock, and Alleghany Chambers, as well as relying on the expertise of AppHealthCare, enables us to get a clear, concise message out to residents of and visitors to our region so that we can all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. I encourage everyone to do your part to support the well-being of our community,” Honeycutt added.
We appreciate the many agencies and individuals who have reached out to express their support for this campaign and know it is through all of us that we will slow the spread of COVID-19 and show the love we all have for our community.
For more information, visit www.apphealthcare.com/show-your-love-campaign/.
