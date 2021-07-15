GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Careening around the center field, border collies nipped at the ankles of sheep and lambs for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games’ sheep herding demonstration.
Ben Oulsey DVM and Shona O’Kane have both been working with sheepherding dogs for decades. Oulsey owns the Circle BR Farm in Lawndale and said that he got his first border collie in the 1980s. O’Kane owns the Oak Holler Farm in Statesville and was raised in a sheepherding family. She began training border collies when she was 13 and her mother began training sheepherding dogs. While they don’t work together, O’Kane said that “Me and (Oulsey) are besties, twins basically.”
Together, their dogs herd sheep, lambs and ducks at the Highland Games every year. Between Oulsey and O’Kane, they brought six dogs to the Games, including one puppy, named Texas.
“He’s a celebrity,” Oulsey said.
The soft-coated, blue-eyed canine is often called Oak Holler’s “Big Sky,” O’Kane said, because Texas is from Montana and has bright blue eyes.
“Last (demonstration) my husband, Jeff, foisted Texas in the air and I’m honestly surprised people weren’t throwing roses at him, they love him so much,” O’Kane said.
Texas participated in the “baby herding,” demonstration, where the little pup herded a group of smaller lambs as opposed to full-sized sheep.
The adult dogs herded sheep and ducks around the field, including guiding the ducks through a series of obstacles such as a bridge, a tunnel and up a ramp into a little swimming pool. O’Kane said her dog Bobbi loves herding the sheep and ducks, but another of her herders, Chip, is enamored with the ducks.
“He’ll work with the sheep, but always keep looking over making sure nobody else is getting the ducks,” O’Kane explained. “They love their job, it’s really instinct to them.”
O’Kane’s dogs ran around the field with tails wagging, crouching low to follow the sheep. The dogs moved swiftly to follow the sheep and herd them back into their corral at the side of the field, so quickly one of the runners competing on the track was nearly tripped by a pup whizzing past his legs. Receiving loud applause for their work, the canines were a crowd favorite at this year’s Highland Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.