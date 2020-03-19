BOONE — Local officials and event organizers in the area are taking steps to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus by canceling or postponing events.
This comes as an effort to “limit possible transmission” of the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement released by Town Clerk Nicole Harmon on March 12.
“Effective immediately, all events with 100 or more participants, including those events sponsored by outside community partners on town of Boone property, are canceled or postponed until otherwise directed by the mayor/town manager,” the statement said. No new events of groups of 100 or more should be scheduled until further notice, it said.
“On or before April 13, the town will reassess this measure and provide an update concerning ongoing cancellations or rescheduling of meetings,” said the release.
In an effort to continue growing the event, the Daniel Boone Rail Jam has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, April 25, according to event coordinator Shauna Godwin.
“All purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date,” said Godwin.
Alternatively, patrons seeking a refund can email Godwin at shauna@wecansoyoucan.org.
Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is currently working with the health department and town of Boone regarding the Che Apalache performance scheduled for March 24, according to Executive Director Laura Kratt. If there is a change to the performance’s date or schedule, Kratt said that ATHC will reach out to those who have purchased tickets with additional details.
Events at Appalachian State University have also been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, as the university extended its spring break for a week and will follow other institutions in the UNC system by implementing all online-only classes when classes are set to return on March 23, according to a statement released from the university on March 11.
The App State Department of Theater and Dance will not be hosting its production of “Miscast” in the Valborg Theatre on campus on March 20-21, or its annual Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble on March 25-29.
Productions and shows at the Schaefer Center will also be affected.
In a statement on March 12, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Allison West said, “All events at the Schaefer Center have been canceled through April 5.”
This includes the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour scheduled from March 19-21. According to West, “efforts are underway to reschedule the screenings for the fall of 2020.” Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the event in the case of its rescheduling, which will not be confirmed until a later date.
Patrons who wish to receive a refund for the Banff festival must have their original ticket on-hand, and further instruction about refunds can be obtained beginning Monday, March 16, by calling the Schaefer Center Box Office at (828) 262-4046.
Additionally, the Rosanne Cash concert scheduled for April 4 at the Schaefer Center has been canceled, and ticket holders “will be contacted via email with options related to credits on their Schaefer Center account” and “requests for refunds will also be honored,” said West.
Wellness and Prevention Services at App State will not present the “y(our) Story” mental health production on March 24-25.
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on the App State campus will remain closed for spring break until March 23.
“In accordance with guidelines announced by Appalachian State University, all events with an estimated attendance of 100 or greater have been canceled,” according to a statement released by Director of Marketing Lynn Rees-Jones.
The affected events include the April 1 ArtTalk by Hui Chi Lee, the First Friday Art Crawl on April 3 and any workshops that were scheduled for March 16-20. Individuals that pre-registered for workshops that required pre-registration will be contacted and questions can be directed to Christy Chenausky at chenauskyc@appstate.edu.
Updates will be posted at www.tcva.appstate.edu as they become available.
All area ski resorts, including Beech Mountain Ski Resort, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort and Appalachian Ski Mtn., have closed as a precaution against COVID-19, as stated in releases from each of the respective resorts.
