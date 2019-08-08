Restless bills itself as “rock ‘n’ roll for older kids.” They play a wide variety of Southern/Classic Rock and a variety of material from the ‘60s through the present. This concert is individually sponsored by the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority.
The music will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Backstreet in downtown West Jefferson on Aug. 16. In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Ashe County Arts Council three blocks to the east. This concert is free and open to the public.
For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit http://visitwestjefferson.org/
