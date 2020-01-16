Favorite jeans have a hole? Stained a go-to jacket? Come and learn artful and practical skills to mend, patch and repair damaged clothing and textiles inspired by Japanese Sashiko, a visible mending technique using decorative stitches to repair garments.
Repair Hub sponsors its first workshop on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1-3:30 p.m. focusing on visible mending as a method to save clothing and reduce waste. Repair Hub, in addition to bi-monthly repair pop ups, is conducting workshops to provide skills to help reduce waste. Students will learn several techniques for patching clothing, materials needed and how to draw and stitch patterned Sashiko.
Each participant will receive a Sashiko needle, floss for stitching and a Sashiko thimble at the workshop.
Participants should bring an article of clothing that needs repairs or embellishments. Since each mend will be different, students will receive feedback on their personal mending projects and guidance throughout the process.
If students don’t have a garment to bring, that’s okay. Techniques on provided fabric swatches. A variety of fabric swatches will be provided for students to experiment with and to use in their mending projects.
This workshop is a fundraiser for Repair Hub with a suggested donation of $10. Pre-register by either calling Andy Groothuis at (828) 773-6530 or emailing repairhuborg@gmail.com. Directions will be provided upon signing up.
