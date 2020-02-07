Local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and performance groups are invited to participate in the third annual Boone St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The parade begins at the Watauga Social Services parking lot, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, and travels east on King Street, ending at the Legends parking lot on Hardin Street, according to Brad Farthing of Boone's Cultural Resources Department.
Participating groups are encouraged to assemble floats, vehicles and presentations that show off its Irish and High Country pride. A special panel of guest judges will be stationed in front of the Jones House, and the panel will score each entry based upon overall appearance, quality of design and/or performance, originality and creativity.
Sponsors of this year's parade have worked in collaboration to donate more than $10,000 in cash prizes that will be divided among the highest scored entries, including $2,000 for the Best in Show. Sponsoring organizations include We Can So You Can, Double Wood Farm, the Downtown Boone Development Association, the Boone and Watauga Tourism Development Authority, and High Country Host.
Registration for the St. Patrick’s Parade is free and open until Monday, March 2, but only 50 entries will be guaranteed a spot in the parade.
The online registration form, as well as information about parade rules and procedures, is available at www.joneshouse.org. For any questions, call the Jones House at (828) 268-6280.
