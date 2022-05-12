Pinecones and Pages

BOONE — Due to the predictions of strong rain, the May 14 Pinecones & Pages: The Boone Literary Festival will take place at the Jones House and Appalachian Theatre instead of Daniel Boone Park. 

Thirty authors will read from their books as actors, working with local director Karen Sabo, take over the dialogue bringing the characters alive. Some authors will be accompanied by musicians and songwriters from Nashville, Mobile and right here in Boone.

The festival will start at 11:30 a.m. on May 14 at the Jones House Upper Gallery and the Jones House Main Gallery. 

Pinecones and Pages Schedule

Legendary Civil Rights reporter Frye Gaillard will read from his book, “A Hard Rain,” joined by Chad Elliott and Radney Foster singing songs that will take audiences back to the 60s and forward into the here and now. Buffalo writer Steve Eoannou will read from his short story collection, “Muscle Cars,” as his characters jump from the page and plot to steal baseball legend Ted Williams’ head and give it a proper burial. Children’s book authors will play games and do crafts and show that adventures begin on the page. Boone Chocolate will bring poetry, music and chocolate together.

A complete list of authors and performers can be found on the Pinecones & Pages Facebook page and the website www.workingtitlefarm.com/pinecones-pages-the-boone-literary-festival/.

