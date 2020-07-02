JEFFERSON — Phyllis Yates has been involved with Ashe County Schools for more than 40 years and is retiring effective July 1. She has served in her current position as superintendent of schools since the 2015-16 school year.
A drive-through celebration sponsored by the Board of Education was held on June 25 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. to allow the community to celebrate with Yates.
Current and previous students, staff, parents and members of the Ashe County community were invited to drive by and honk their horns or bid Yates farewell.
The route began at the intersections of Main Street and South Street and continued past Fletcher Memorial Church to 320 South St. before exiting left on Ivy Street.
Tents were set up in the parking lot in front of the Central Support Services office located at 320 South St. in Jefferson.
CSS staff along several members of Yates’ family were present to partake in this special ceremony and wave at the cars that drove by.
A school bus was parked within view with a large banner made by Callie Lewis, art teacher at Westwood Elementary School that read “Congratulations, Mrs. Yates!”
Yates said the ceremony filled her heart and the school system has been great and has been like family to her over the years.
“I’ve been very blessed and I’m honored to have had this job,” Yates said following the celebration.
