BURNSVILLE — Auditions for Parkway Playhouse’s 2020 Mainstage Season will be held on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Feb. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Mountain Heritage Center in Burnsville. Volunteer, professional and semi-professional actors are encouraged to attend.
Those auditioning will be considered for the following productions: “Into the Woods,” “The Savannah Sipping Society,” “Matilda the Musical,” “Murder On the Orient Express,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “The Laramie Project” and the 2020 touring production of “Reading is Alive.”
Casting breakdowns and production dates and times for each performance are available online at www.parkwayplayhouse.com/audition.
For more information about Parkway Playhouse, including performances, classes and volunteer opportunities, call (828) 682-4285 or visit the Parkway Playhouse website at www.parkwayplayhouse.com.
