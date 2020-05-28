SPRUCE PINE — The Orchard at Altapass announced on May 21 that it will reopen its doors “on a limited and restrictive basis” on Saturday, June 13. Additionally, it has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 to offset the costs of staff and orchard maintenance during COVID-19-related closures.
“Although everyone is keeping their distance and a low profile, the trees at the Orchard are bulging. New apple and peach trees fill the nursery alongside the 1-year-old blueberry bushes quietly waiting to get just a bit bigger. Blossoms have blown off and the tiniest of apples beginning to peek out of the greening leaves,” a release stated. “Hopefully, the campaign will defray some of the dollars lost due to the mandated but necessary closure.”
To donate or learn more about The Orchard at Altapass, visit www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/saving-the-good-stuff or its website at www.altapassorchard.org.
