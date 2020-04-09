SPRUCE PINE — On Wednesday, April 1, the Orchard at Altapass announced a delay in its 2020 opening, moving the date from May 1 to June 1.
“All events, including the Annual Memorial Day Picnic, and performances scheduled for May have been canceled or postponed. The six miles of walking trails will be open to the public at the end of April,” said the announcment.
For more information, contact the Orchard at Altapass at information@altapassorchard.org.
