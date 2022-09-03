unnamed-1.jpg

Learn more about Operation Christmas Child at the Project Leaders’ Workshop on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Photo Submitted

WILKESBORO — Hundreds of locally led volunteer teams are scheduled to host more than 500 events across the nation during the second weekend in September for Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a global project of Samaritan’s Purse that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children in need around the world.

