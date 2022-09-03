WILKESBORO — Hundreds of locally led volunteer teams are scheduled to host more than 500 events across the nation during the second weekend in September for Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is a global project of Samaritan’s Purse that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children in need around the world.
Volunteers in their own communities will gather during Project Leader Workshop Weekend to support and connect with those who are leading their families, community groups, and churches to pack gift-filled shoebox gifts. The community is invited to attend and can Find Local Events happening nationwide by searching city and state or ZIP code.
The High Country Area Volunteer Team is hosting a Workshop from 9:15 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Center, located at 476 Champion/Mt Pleasant Rd, in Ferguson, NC. Each event is unique, but all will aim to encourage and inspire attendees as well as equip them with resources to plan, prepare, and promote the project. Community efforts to pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys will contribute to the project’s global goal of reaching more than 11 million children in Jesus’ Name.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox.
