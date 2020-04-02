BOONE — On March 30, organizers of the Open Mic group, which meets monthly at the Watauga County Public Library, announced the winners of its inaugural Watauga Student Poetry Award.
Previously scheduled to be awarded on April 2, the Open Mic group decided to release the names of winners early in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns and closures.
Rien Freeman was awarded first place by former NC Poet Laureate Joseph Bathanti. Freeman will receive $100 along with a medal and certificate stating their accomplishment.
Zachary Brooks was awarded second place, and Liv Long received the third place prize. Both Brooks and Long will receive medals and certificates.
The Watauga County Public Library and Open Mic group wishes to thank and congratulate each student who submitted work for the contest.
Contact Maryrose Caroll at maryrose.carroll@gmail.com for more information about the Open Mic group and its current schedule.
