VALDESE — The Old Rock School in Valdese will host two events Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11.
It will open its doors to movie lovers on Friday night, Jan. 10, for a special presentation of The Wizard of Oz. The movie will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open half an hour before showtime. Admission is free for all and concessions will be available for purchase.
“We are very excited to offer this classic as part of the Movies at the Rock lineup,” said Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town of Valdese. “The Wizard of Oz is a favorite for so many, and we are looking forward to a great night this coming Friday.”
Movies at the Rock is presented by the town of Valdese Main Street Program in partnership with the Historic Valdese Foundation. The next scheduled movie is “Space Jam” in honor of March Madness month in March.
Then on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m., the fun continues with a special night featuring Darin and Brooke Aldridge this. The husband and wife duo have been honored numerous times by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Most recently, Darin for 2017 IBMA Mentor of the Year and Brooke for 2017, 2018 and 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year.
Darin and Brooke Aldridge draw on the traditions of their native North Carolina, the savvy of a young, gifted band and their own dedication to ingenuity to create the most adventurous album of their career with their latest critically acclaimed release, Inner Journey.
The duo has placed several tracks at the top of the charts on Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts. They have received multiple nominations from the International Bluegrass Music Association and Inspirational Country Music. Their music videos “Wildflower” and “Tennessee Flat Top Box” and most recently “Every Time You Leave” were heavily featured on outlets including CMT, CMT Edge, GAC, Bluegrass Ridge TV and The Bluegrass Situation. TV appearances include PBS, Great American Gospel, The Bluegrass Road, RFD-TV, Blue Highways TV, Songs of the Mountain, Woodsongs, Larry’s Country Diner and Music City Roots.
Both highly acclaimed vocalists in their own right, Darin and Brooke combine rich harmonies with impeccable musicianship to create the unmistakable sound that has made them one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music, and they’ve surrounded themselves with a band of equally amazing pickers. Darin was named the IBMA’s Momentum Mentor of the Year in 2017 for his efforts at teaching and mentoring youth on guitar and mandolin and for giving unselfishly of his time and talents at public events at places like the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.
“In the summer of 2019 we conducted a survey to see who Bluegrass at the Rock fans wanted to see for the 2019-2020 season,” said Angi. “Darin and Brooke were at the top of the list and we are thrilled to have them join us this season.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Discounts for veterans and children are available by calling (828) 879-2129 to purchase. Tickets are also available online at concertsattherock.com.
The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main Street W. in Valdese, which is about an hour away from Boone. For more information, contact the Valdese Community Affairs Office at (828) 879-2129.
