WATAUGA — OASIS Inc. is getting into the summer spirit with a new fundraising campaign that will allow backyard barbecuers and seasoned grill masters to attach a cause to their cookouts.
Through the Pass the Hat fundraiser, OASIS (Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter), is asking folks in the community to begin planning backyard barbecues, potlucks or fancy, planned-out meals throughout the summer months. Participants then set a donation goal for funds to be collected during the get-together.
“Our goal is to get people involved and hands-on with our mission. Having them make a plan for their friends and family in honor of OASIS, I think that increases their engagement with us as an agency, and of course with our mission,” said Sara Crouch, the OASIS outreach coordinator.
The goal of the campaign is to “ditch the debt” on the Family Resource Center, the building that houses OASIS, along with other community organizations, according to OASIS. The nonprofit is looking to retire the debt over the next three years by raising $25,000 each year. By doing so, the organization will have an additional $25,000 to serve survivors of domestic violence.
“(Paying off the debt) would be a huge impact on our agency and therefore the clients we serve. It’s going to mean that instead of having to pay on the building, we’ll be able to divert that money into client services. We’re passing the hat to ditch the debt,” Crouch said.
Crouch adds that as groups in the community begin hosting their gatherings, they should make it clear that the fundraiser will be benefiting OASIS. They can do so by setting a donation goal and by sending out invitations. Crouch has provided a invitation template, which can be received by emailing scrouch@oasisinc.org.
“Essentially, someone who wanted to host this event would invite their friends, family or whoever and let them know ahead of time that this is also going to be a fundraiser for OASIS. So come prepared to make a donation,” Crouch said.
OASIS staff are also available to speak during these engagements to groups about the organization’s mission. Those who are planning to host are also encouraged to fill out a survey on surveymonkey.com/r/passthehat.
During the engagement, as guests are eating, drinking and being merry, participants can take a photo or a video of their group with a hat which they will “pass” offscreen to another group. Then send the video to scrouch@oasisinc.org.
Donations can be dropped off at the Watauga OASIS office at 225 Birch St., STE 4, Boone, or mailed to PO Box 1591, Boone, NC 28607.
