BLOWING ROCK — Uncle Sam came at Blowing Rock in many different disguises, but all wearing some variation of red, white, and blue July 3 for the Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade.
There was the “motorcycle mama” Uncle Sam, the Elvis wannabe Uncle Sam, and the gold-sequined, “floozy” that kind of looked like Uncle Sam. At various times he took the form of a poodle, a state senator, and a dinosaur, among others.
It was all great fun to the delight of thousands on both sides of Main Street — many of whom were their own version of Uncle Sam. There were the very young scrambling for candy, the young appreciating the moment, and the young at heart taking it all in while enjoying the patriotic fervor.
As the only 4th of July parade in Watauga County, a large crowd was expected in Blowing Rock and a “chamber of commerce” day almost guaranteed it. Sunny, cooler temperatures with a blustery breeze that died down as the mid-morning parade began made it “just right” for spectator and parade participant. A “fly by” of historic aircraft arranged by Mayor Charlie Sellers started things off, just as the flag-bearing honor guard marched past the front of Memorial Park where emcee Tracy Brown was holding court. A favorite line of the day occurred when the Horn in the West parade entry went past, with both American soldiers and British “Red Coats” among the characters marching by.
Said Brown, “Let’s hear a big ‘boo’ for the Red Coats!” And of course he was rewarded with a chorus of catcalls and jeers for the losers of our Revolutionary War.
Bobbie Ball came out of retirement to play the “town clown,” but cast away her old bicycle for a stylish ride atop a late-model Mercedes Benz convertible driven by husband George. She was greeted with such enthusiasm near the front of the parade that she circled back and brought up the rear of the parade line, even behind the trademark fire truck that usually marks the end.
Like many small town parades, Blowing Rock’s is an opportunity for businesses to say “thank you,” as well as for nonprofit organizations to bring attention to themselves and their events. High Country Breast Cancer promoted an upcoming 5k road race, a Pack the Bus entry by Watauga County Schools highlighted the need for school supplies, and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce — whose staff member Cathy Drury announced loudly that the Chamber was taking credit for the weather — seized the moment to advertise Art in the Park and Symphony by the Lake.
Big smiles were not hidden by masks, the likes of which were few and far between, thankfully. For all intents and purposes, it was a return to near normal for Blowing Rock.
