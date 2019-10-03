At each New River October event, refreshments will be provided during the program. Come prepared for a short hike inside the park for each day.
Keep in mind that all the items in North Carolina State Parks are protected, so leave plants and trees for others to enjoy for generations to come.
Oct. 5, 11 a.m.Rock Origins — Meet with Park Volunteer Scott Wohlfled at the 221 Access Visitor’s Center to prospect among indoor geologic exhibits and trailside outcroppings to observe how rock formations determine — among their many functions — our sources of water, the routes we travel, and together with climate, the plants grown.
Oct 12, 11 a.m.River walk — Meet with Park Volunteer Scott Wohlfled at the 221 Access Picnic Area for an easy hike along the River Run Trail. The topics discussed will be understanding and orientation to the outstanding natural features and resources along the upper New River.
Oct. 19, 11 a.m
.
Wild Edibles — The area that surrounds the park has a rich soil for cultivating plants that are beneficial for both humans and animals. Meet with Park Volunteer Scott Wohlfled at the 221 Access Visitor’s Center for a short distance forest and field walk investigating the value of foraging vs. various means of cultivating food. Please keep in mind that all the items in North Carolina State Parks are protected — leave these plants so others can enjoy.
Oct. 26, 11 a.m.The Forest as Shelterwood — Meet with Park Volunteer Scott Wohlfled at the 221 Access Visitor’s Center. Wohlfled will lead an easy trail walk demonstrating that though a woodland is not extremely edible, its enduring quality does afford a different utility — from songbird perches to cabin logs.
