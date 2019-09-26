Repair Hub Org. is a new nonprofit that aims to teach the community how to fix items instead of throwing them away.
The Repair Hub kick off is on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Watauga Library. Bring broken or torn items to a Repair Hub pop-up instead of throwing them away. Participants will be paired with a qualified volunteer that will help them fix them item. Watauga Library is located at 100 Queen Street in Boone.
Items repaired in October will be costume jewelry (clasps and stringing), clothing (mending), stuffed toys, and wood items and furniture such as wooden chairs.
Each Repair Hub pop-up will focus on different items that can be fixed. Volunteers are needed for future meetings. Any experienced electricians, willing to volunteer would be appreciated as the group has had requests for lamp repair.
Although this is a new service in Boone, similar groups have been active in the Netherlands, Australia and in some cities in the United States. This is a free service, but donations for supplies are accepted to fund additional Repair Hub pop-ups.
Repair Hub has an education component with workshops that follow along the reduced waste theme. One planned topic is teaching visible repair techniques, such as sashiko for garments. This is a Japanese technique that breathes new life into worn clothing. Another workshop will be upcycling or repurposing objects to make them useful in a different way than intended. There will be request forms at the October pop-up for community suggestions for Repair Hub items and workshops.
The director and founder of Repair Hub is Andy Groothuis. His grandfather could fix almost anything and taught Andy the art of repair. Specifically, Groothuis remembers his grandfather repairing a 1959 Red Wagon that he still has today.
Long-term, Groothuis would like to conduct Repair Hub Org. pop-ups monthly, which might lead to a permanent space for repairing items in Watauga County.
This knowledge and a commitment to keep items out of landfills has helped formulate this community based nonprofit. Please direct any questions to Andy at (828) 773-6530 or email repairhuborg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.