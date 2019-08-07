The Dog Paddle Tubefest is an annual fundraiser for Partners! Canines, a local dog rescue
non-profit. This year, for $10, rent a tube with backrest and cupholder, a shuttle ride to the put-in point and a float that lasts 2-3 hours, depending on how high the river is. Tubes for dogs are also available, and this event is BYOB.
There will be pet-related vendors, such as Woofpack, Pet Place and Mountain Dog, and food for sale by Snack Wagon. Come support a local dog rescue with a fun day on the river.
Find free parking and tube rentals at River Girl next to the Post Office in Todd, then shuttle to the river.
Drop by any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. For more information about the event or Partners! Canines email partnerscanines@gmail.com or visit www.partnerscanines.org.
