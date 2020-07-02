BOONE — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music welcomes friends and fans to join in a virtual celebration of traditional music, song and dance with a series of greetings from members and artist friends.
The Mountain Home Music Virtual Greeting Cards will be available to view on the new JSMHM YouTube channel and through the JSMHM website and Facebook page. The series of videos will feature newly recorded greetings and songs from some of your favorite JSMHM artists, looks back through the years via the images from photographer Lonnie Webster and more.
Due to COVID-19, JSMHM has postponed live in-person shows until 2021, but it hopes that sharing these Virtual Greeting Cards will help fill your hearts and minds during the pandemic as we celebrate diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts. JSMHM strives to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross-generational experiences.
“We hope you enjoy the Virtual Greeting Cards, and we wish you good health,” said JSMHM in its announcement.
The first batch of JSMHM Virtual Greeting Cards will be released on Independence Day weekend.
In lieu of our traditional July 4 Bluegrass and Brass Concert — an idea Joe Shannon conceived many years ago to combine bluegrass musicians with a patriotic brass band — the first series will feature photographs from Lonnie Webster set to an audio recording from a Bluegrass and Brass performance from years ago.
This first batch of releases will also include a greeting — and dance — from Director Rodney Sutton, and performances by David Johnson; Kay and Patrick Crouch; Mary Greene; Lois Hornbostel and Ehukai Teves; April Verch; The Burnett Sisters; and John Peterson.
JSMHM will release additional batches of new and archival footage throughout the remainder of the pandemic, so keep your eyes and ears open for more. You may access all the Virtual Greeting Cards from JSMHM website at www.mountainhomemusic.org where visitors will find links to our Facebook page and the new JSMHM YouTube Channel.
