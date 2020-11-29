BOONE — Every December on the first Sunday of the month, many from our community as well as our own church family make their way to First Presbyterian Church in Boone. We come to witness and participate in our annual Moravian Lovefeast.
Many say this service is the official start to their holiday season. This year as we enter the Advent season, it is unlike any we have ever experienced. When all of our cherished Christmas traditions are upended by a global pandemic, is there still a way to feel the captivating power, love and beauty of this service at home? We believe there is.
We invite you to join us for a special virtual Moravian Lovefeast on Sunday, Dec. 6th, at 6:30 pm. This year we will be unable to provide you with the buns and coffee as we have in the past. So, we would like to encourage you to choose your favorite type of pastry, whether it be a bun, bagel or donut and your favorite cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Then, in the comfort of your own home, partake of these elements as we virtually move through the Lovefeast.
With all the distress and problems Americans are facing during this time, our prayer is that this service would be a reminder that God reigns and the dark does not stand a chance against His eternal light. May you go forth this season carrying His light to a dark and hurting world.
To join us virtually, click on the following link: www.firstpresboone.org/moravian-lovefeast-2020/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.