BOONE — This year’s Be a Sweetheart campaign hosted by Mast Store runs Feb. 8-9. For each pound of candy purchased on these two days, Mast Store will donate $1 to the Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone, which can provide five meals to individuals and families in need.
St. Valentine, according to legend, was filled with compassion for lovers who were unable to wed because it was against the law. He would marry couples in secret, cementing their love for one another. During the Be a Sweetheart campaign, the Mast Store carries forward that grace and caring by linking a traditional gift of love to providing meals for fellow community members. Modern day sweethearts’ professions of love are no less heroic than those in St. Valentine’s time because they help fill the pantries of food banks.
The community may also donate by rounding up any purchase to the next dollar. Any amount will make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.
During the event on Feb. 8-9, volunteers from the Hunger and Health Coalition will be at the Mast Store in Boone and the Annex in Valle Crucis to answer questions from community members about the campaign and to share how the donation will aid their mission.
To learn more about Mast General Store and the Be a Sweetheart campaign, visit www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/be-a-sweetheart-at-mast-store-february-8-9.
