BLOWING ROCK — The Martin House Gallery will be host its first annual “Blowing Rock Women’s Show” to benefit the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge from Aug. 6-9. The show will be celebrated at the Martin House, located at 1098 Main St. in Blowing Rock, from 2-8 p.m. on Aug. 6.
This year’s featured artists include Dee Beard Dean of Charleston, SC; Deborah Squier of Asheville; Diane Larson of Raleigh; Anita Lewis of Oceanside, Cal.; Lindsay H. Jones of Charlotte; Judy Elias of Kiawah Island, SC; Kim Abernethy of Boone; Dee Pelliccio of Boone; and others.
To learn more, visit www.martinhousegallery.com or call (336) 508-2828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.