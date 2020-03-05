WEST JEFFERSON — The phrase “nothing less than brilliant” has been used to describe the outrageous comedy antics and expertly crafted juggling feats of Mark Nizer. Nizer will be at the Ashe Civic Center Friday, March 6. As part of the Arts Council school programming, he will also perform two shows at the Ashe County High School.
Nizer is one of the greatest entertainment comedians and jugglers performing today. His wild exploits have landed him on MTV, HBO’s “Just for Laughs,” Arsenio Hall, “Bob Hope and Other Young Comedians,” “Comic Strip Live” and “LA Law.” He has opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Hope, George Burns, John Byner, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Johnny Mathis, Ray Charles and Barry Manilow. The late Bob Hope said, “He just keeps getting better, and I didn’t think that was possible.”
Making the impossible possible and the improbable probable, Nizer has taken his one-man show to new heights with technology, music and movement. Don’t miss the combination of original comedy, world class juggling, and fun to make a spellbinding evening. Whether juggling laser beams at 1,000 rpm, or five ping pong balls being thrown 20 feet in the air using only his mouth; or even juggling a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife and a 16-pound bowling ball, you’ll discover for yourself about Nizer.
The Friday night event will start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $22 adults and $5 students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org. This event is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council.
