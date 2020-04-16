BOONE — A dream come true for former Appalachian State University student and country music star Luke Combs will have to wait another year.
Combs announced April 8 that his Kidd Brewer Stadium show will now take place Saturday, May 1, 2021 — a year after it was scheduled to take place.
“This was going to be a dream come true and still will be one year later,” Combs announced on his Twitter account.
Tickets for the show, which sold out 32,500 seats shortly after going on sale in October 2019, will be valid for the new date, Combs announced.
Combs, who had played sold-out shows across North America prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, started his country music career playing local venues in Boone while enrolled at ASU. Combs played a surprise free show at ASU’s Valborg Theatre in June 2018, announcing the news just two days before.
The concert was announced on Sept. 28, 2019, during ASU’s home football game versus Coastal Carolina.
“I always said, since I started doing this thing, ever since I played Legends last time, that I would come back to Boone and play a show,” Combs said in the video announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.