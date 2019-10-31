HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University will open its 2019-20 Playmakers season with a production of “Chicago,” an American musical with the book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The musical will be performed Wednesday, Nov. 13, through Saturday, Nov. 16, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. All performances will take place in P.E. Monroe Auditorium.
Set in Jazz-age Chicago, the musical is based on a 1926 play of the same name by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, with a script adaptation by David Thompson, about actual criminals and crimes for which she reported. The story is a satire on corruption in the administration of criminal justice. “Chicago” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Due to mature language and content, it is rated PG-13.
LR’s music and theatre programs collaborate on a biannual cycle to produce a show. Weitkamp is the director. Musical direction is provided by Christopher Nigrelli, professor of music, and vocal coach and accompaniment is provided by Jeana Borman, instructor of music.
Tickets are $15 for general admission or $10 for senior, student or youth 18 years or younger. Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, is a “pay what you can” show. Tickets are available at the door, online at lr.edu/playmakers or can be picked up at the LR Box office in P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit lr.edu/publicevents or call (828) 328-7206 for ticket information.
