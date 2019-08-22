Five local Girl Scouts of Troop 10807 have been recently awarded the highest award that they can earn as a Girl Scout. Four of the girls have earned the Silver Award, a community impact award where a middle school girl gives 50 hours of service toward one project. One girl earned the Gold Award.
The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting; it recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable community service projects which requires a minimum of 80 hours.
Cadette Amy Latendresse’s Silver project was titled “Go Bags for the Coast.”
“Due to the natural disaster of Hurricane Florence, many Girl Scouts on the North Carolina Coast were left without homes or access to basic needs. In the book bags I created were school supplies, underwear and a blanket,” Latendresse said.
Through her project, Latendresse gained skills in finding resources to solve an issue she saw in the world.
Cadettes Alexandra Newmark and Grace Watson completed “Boxes for Bats” to earn their Silver Award.
“We noticed that many bat populations have contracted white nose syndrome. In order to limit the spread, we built bat boxes,” they said.
After they built the bat boxes with donations from Lowes Home Improvement of Boone, they donated the boxes to Green Valley Park and Bethany Lutheran Church, where the boxes were hung. As a result of their project, they gained confidence in public speaking and woodworking and learned how interesting bats are.
Cadette Elizabeth Noble created “Duck Tape Hygiene Bags” to earn her Silver Award.
“I wanted to help the students at Valle Crucis Elementary School and realized that not all students have the supplies needed for proper hygiene,” Noble said. By earning her Silver Award, Noble learned perseverance as she had learned that it takes time to find the perfect project for her.
Breanna Meadows worked with the Watauga County Department of Social Services to create duffle bags for foster children to earn her Gold Award.
“I chose this project because I read an article about how many children in foster care have to carry their belongings from place to place in trash bags, and I could not imagine how that would make a child feel,” Meadows said. Through her project, Breanna learned time management and patience and worked on her sewing skills.
JoAnne Jenkins, leader of Troop 10807, is very proud of her girls.
“I have the most amazing girls! By completing the Silver and Gold Award requirements, they prove that they really are girls of courage, confidence and character,” Jenkins said. “They truly are going to make the world a better place.”
Catherine Wilkinson, service unit specialist for the Girl Scouts in Watauga and Avery Counties, noted, “The Silver Award, earned by Cadttes and the Gold award, earned by Ambassadors, represent the highest awards for girls at those levels. Earning these awards demonstrates their commitment to resolving an issue that they identified as important to ‘making the world a better place.’”
For more information about Girl Scouts, contact Amber Mellon at ambermellon@gmail.com or (828)406-7740 or see girlscoutsp2p.org.
