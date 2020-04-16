BOONE — April is Autism Awareness Month across the country, and LIFE Village of Boone is taking the opportunity to celebrate adults with autism in the community and provide an update on its most recent project, LIFE House.
Candace Lang, director of programs, says that throughout the month, “LIFE Village focuses on April 21, which is specifically Autism After 21 Day.”
According to Lang, it's a day to remind people that “children don't outgrow autism — they become adults with autism. “
“After the age of 21, federally mandated programs end, and there is little support and programming for this population. Because parents will not be around forever, these adults need programming, housing and employment options to help them to be successful,” said Lang.
In celebration of After 21 Day, LIFE Village has launched an autism awareness fundraising campaign with the goal of securing 100 donors to commit to $21 per month for one year.
“The campaign will officially start on Autism After 21 Day, on Tuesday, April 21, and will run through #COVIDCantStopGood on Tuesday, May 5,” according to Lang. Funds will go toward the LIFE House initiative.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lang says that the nonprofit is still moving forward with the development of LIFE House, which is predicted to open in the fall.
“LIFE House will be a rental house in Boone that will be home to two individuals with autism or a related challenge, where they will learn the life skills needed for greater independence and inclusion in the community,” Lang said, adding that the project is in partnership with Appalachian State University's Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program.
“We hope community members will get behind our newest initiative, LIFE House because the needs of adults with autism will not end after this crisis is over,” Lang said.
Details about its fundraising campaign and more information can be found online at www.thelifevillage.net.
