BANNER ELK — Vena Jones, a resident at Life Care Center of Banner Elk, will be turning 100 years of age on Saturday, May 30.
The soon-to-be centenarian was born nearly 100 years ago on Old Beech Mountain. Jones married her husband, Judd Jones, when she was 21, and together the couple stayed busy raising their five boys: Edward Lee Jones, Harley Gordon Jones, Alfred Carol Jones, Dickie Gilbert Jones and Lane Stewart Jones.
Vena is a grandmother to 10 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren. During the years, Vena has curated a love for the outdoors, and one of her favorite hobbies is sitting on her porch in the summertime and feeling the sun on her face. Vena also enjoys the company of her friends.
According to the Director of Business Development at Life Care of Banner Elk Aubrie Bunton, the staff at Life Care always talk about how Vena’s face lights up whenever her family visits. Bunton said that Vena is always the first to wave to staff and residents at the facility and ask them about their day.
“We are honored to have Vena as part of our Life Care family. Happy Birthday Vena!” Bunton said.
