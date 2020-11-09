Vivian Howard, an award-winning cookbook author, TV personality, chef and restaurateur, is coming to the High Country — virtually. Her first cookbook, “Deep Run Roots: Stories & Recipes from My Corner of the South” (2016), was named Cookbook of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals.
She created and stars in public television shows “Somewhere South” and “A Chef’s Life,” for which she has won Peabody, Emmy and James Beard awards. In October, Howard released her second cookbook, “This Will Make It Taste Good: A New Path to Simple Cooking.”
“Join us for a virtual book talk by Vivian Howard, NC chef, restaurateur, TV star, and best-selling cookbook author,” said Jeff Fissel, executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council.
The Arts Council and the Ashe County Public Library team up each September to present On the Same Page, Ashe County’s literary festival. This year, the usual three-day festival did not happen, but Fissel says, “We can get together online to celebrate reading, writing, and especially good cooking and food.”
The OTSP event will focus on the new book as Howard shares her inspiration for it and experience in writing it. She will also share some of her cooking and respond to questions from her online audience.
Hosting the virtual session will be Georgann Eubanks, well-known NC writer (“Literary Trails of North Carolina” and “The Month of Their Ripening: North Carolina Heritage Foods Through the Year”), teacher, documentarian and blogger (“Food Pilgrim”) celebrating the continuing pleasures of local foods in the Carolinas).
Eubanks has been part of On the Same Page since its beginning in 2008.
According to Fissell, “While folks do not have to register to join us on Nov. 19, everyone who registers has a chance to win a prize package of specialty items from Ashe County including signed copies of Vivian’s and Georgann’s latest books.”
To sign up for this special virtual book talk, go to OnTheSamePageFestival.org or the On the Same Page with Vivian Howard Event on Facebook.
For more information, call or email the Ashe County Arts Center at (336) 846-2787, info@ashecountyarts.org, or the Ashe County Public Library at (336) 846-2041, ashereference@arlibrary.org.
