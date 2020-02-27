BOONE — High Country Writers will host Appalachian State University Professor Leon Lewis at its meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Watauga County Library, located at 140 Queen Street in Boone. He will discuss “Wandering in the World of Words.”
Lewis has published extensively in the area of 20th century American and British Literature and film. His works include books “Of No Interest to the Nation: A Jewish Family in France, 1925-1945” (Wayne State University Press, 2004), and “Eccentric Individuality in William Kotzwinkle’s The Fan Man, E. T., Doctor Rat, and Other Works of Fantasy and Fiction” (The Edwin Mellen Press, 2002), along with critical essays on the work of Robert Frost, Salmon Rushdie, John Updike, William S. Burroughs and E. E. Cummings.
He edited “Robert M. Young: Essay on the Films” (2005) and “John Alton: Essays on the Cinematographer’s Art and Craft” (2020).
He holds degrees from Oberlin College, University of Pennsylvania and a doctoral degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Before coming to ASU in 1974, he taught at Long Island University in Brooklyn, N.Y.; at New York University in Manhattan, N.Y.; and at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth.
High Country Writers holds regular meetings at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from 10 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome. For more information and a current calendar, visit the group’s website at www.highcountrywriters.org.
