BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College celebrated an evening of Christmas cheer with the return of an annual service dotted with speakers and music.
The evening was postponed from Monday, Dec. 2, to Thursday, Dec. 5, but the show went on.
This is the second edition of the event to celebrate the Christmas season and featured a number of students showcasing their talents during the service, games and more.
The program opened with a welcome from LMC President Lee King and a “30 second Fa La La La La” by the Lees-McRae Highlanders before the program immediately dived into games “Candy Cane Catch,” Marshmallow Toss” and “Reindeer Wrap,” peppering some good humor into the program.
LMC Student Madeleine Horne delivered the opening prayer.
The event featured a number of hymns associated with Christmas, including “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and other devotional music, dotted the lessons that were delivered through the program.
The lessons, six in total, tell the Christmas story, with readings by Lees-McRae students, and some dramatic presentations thrown in the mix.
The night also featured local pastors Tee Gatewood, Deck Guess, Ted Henry, Michael McKee, George Wright and Alan Yawn. The service ended traditionally with the singing of “Silent Night” and a lighting ceremony before a closing benediction delivered by LMC student Aliah Williams.
Donations were collected for Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina at the event where visitors could donate items like blankets, towels and toiletries.
Afterward attendees were invited from Broyhill Theatre to Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center for festive treats.
Lees-McRae is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA).
