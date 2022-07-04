MOUNTAIN CITY — The biggest Sunflower Festival to date will take place on Saturday July 9, from 9 to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Mountain City.
The Annual Mountain City Sunflower festival will kickoff with the crowning of the Little Miss/Mr. Sunflower Pageant. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m. and it is $35 to register. Judging and awards will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.
The annual Deputy Allen Lipford Memorial Car/Truck/Bike Show registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. and is $10 to register with judging and awards from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Entertainment begins on the courthouse steps at 11 a.m. starting with local Cameron Clawson and Band. Don’t miss The Twirling Twins entertainment that will start at noon and then The Jigsaw Jane Band will finish the festival off with their set starting at 1 p.m.
Free Inflatables will be located in the Fun Zone sponsored by Parkdale. The Fun Zone is packed with fun for all ages such as the Imagination Library Book Bus, carnival games to play with prizes and face painting by Party with Pickles.
Forty food and drink vendors with plenty of variations will be present for the whole family to enjoy. Spend the day browsing more than 250 vendors from crafts, direct sales, nonprofits, boutiques, art, decor and so much for everyone! Be sure to visit the Sunflower Festival Information Booth to enter into our door prize drawings as well as purchase your 2022 Sunflower Festival T-shirts and other information. Visit the Facebook page @mctn.sunflowerfestival for more information.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.