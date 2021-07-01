BANNER ELK — It’s official! There will be summertime festivities for kids and families in Banner Elk’s Tate-Evans Park for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, celebrated July 3.
The banner advertising the event is up at the edge of town, and members of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk are polishing plans for the annual Party in the Park and the club’s 11th annual Duck Race.
The Fourth of July Parade (also on July 3), starts at 11 a.m., and folks traditionally follow the parade down Main Street and into the park.
“The highlight of afternoon activities will be the duck races, this year featuring four races, each with 250 ducks high-tailing it down Shawneehaw Creek,” according to Kiwanian Ann Swinkola. “Fastest paddler earns the holder of a matching duck ticket $200. Runner up pockets $50.”
The “tickets” for the duck races will be sold in the downtown area the week prior to the event and will serve two purposes. The tickets are small decorated ducks, to be sold for $5 each, and which will be souvenirs folks can take home to remember the day. These little ducks have numbers on their bottoms, corresponding to numbers on the creek ducks. “You must be present to win,” according to Swinkola. “You must show that your little duck has the matching number to the winning racer to collect a prize,” she said
The little ducks also will be available for sale in the park. The first race will begin at 12:30 p.m., with ducks numbered 1 to 250. Successive races will be held every 20 to 30 minutes, Swinkola said. Race 2 will include ducks 251 to 500, race No. 3 will feature ducks 501 to 750, with the fourth race at 1:45 p.m. for ducks 751 to 1,000.
“When folk arrive hungry in the park, a variety of food vendors will be serving barbecue, hot dogs, pizza, and chicken specialties, with sweets to include cotton candy, ice cream and funnel cakes,” Swinkola said.
Starting about 1 p.m. and lasting until 3 p.m., old timey games for kids will be featured, Swinkola noted. Three-legged and sack races, watermelon eating and egg tosses will be some of the special activities for the younger crowd. A duck-decorating craft table also will be available.
A very special display in the park will feature the creative effort of a large group of local business supporters who have agreed to co-sponsor the festivities—and decorate a large yellow wooden duck. Upwards of 20 of these generous co-sponsors will have their ducks vying for the prestigious “Best Dressed Duck” blue ribbon. “In addition to the business co-sponsors, we are delighted to have as our major sponsor Big Duck Games,” Swinkola said. “Anyone into gaming probably has been challenged with the Big Duck Games’ Flow Free game, so we have ducks and duck people and duck things woven through the afternoon.”
The Banner Elk Tourism Development Authority has also contributed to make the festival a safe and special event.
“As is true for all Kiwanis fundraisers,” Swinkola noted, “our proceeds are returned to the community as grants to programs and projects that make life better for children and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.