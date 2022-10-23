BOONE — The last day of the King Street Farmer’s Market for the 2022 season is Tuesday, Oct. 25.
King Street Market is hosting a Fall Fest for the last market of the season. There will be some fall-themed activities including a costume contest and a photo booth. The market staff has had a great time running the market this season and hopes the patrons of the market enjoyed the season as well.
The King Street Market vendors thank the community for its support of the local food system and local artists. They hope to see everyone next season or at the Boone Winter Farmer’s Market starting in December on Saturdays!
