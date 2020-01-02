Genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Keller Williams and his bluegrass outfit Keller and The Keels will perform at the Beech Mountain Taproom and Grill at Beech Mountain Resort at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1. Led by Williams on vocals, Keller and The Keels features progressive flatpicker Larry Keel and bassist Jenny Keel, as they perform a combination of original pieces and covers in a psychedelic Appalachian bluegrass style.
After 2006’s “Grass” and 2012’s “Thief,” Keller and The Keels released their third album together, “Speed,” on Nov. 22.
The album gives the bluegrass treatment to a collection of popular songs by celebrated artists, including The Doors, Kacey Musgraves, Fiona Apple, Weezer and more, and also features two original tracks.
With a prolific career consisting of 25 studio albums, Keller Williams is an artistic force who has a penchant for collaboration and innovation. His unpredictable live shows and ability to seamlessly transition between genres has garnered a large and loyal cult following, along with praise from national tastemakers including Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Relix and Acoustic Guitar.
Williams has toured with The String Cheese Incident, Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Rhythm Devils and Umphrey’s McGee. He also curates numerous side projects, such as his six-piece funk band “More Than A Little,” Grateful Dead tribute “Grateful Grass” and Tom Petty-inspired project “PettyGrass.”
Tickets for the Beech Mountain Taproom and Grill show range from $15-$20, and the venue is located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/keller-the-keels-at-beech-mountain-ski-resort-tickets-75027464165.
Learn more about Williams and Keller and The Keels at www.kellerwilliams.net/projects/keller-the-keels/.
