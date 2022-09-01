Boone — The Jones House community center closes out the Summer Concert Series with Loose Rooster and the Will Easter Band on Saturday, Aug. 27.
People crowded the lawn of the Jones House for the final concert of the summer. Music filled all of King St. as the bands played. The concerts began on June 10 and continued weekly until the finale last Saturday.
Will Easter of the Will Easter band recently transitioned from solo work to working with a band of up to five members. For the Jones House concert, the band played with three members of the band, Will Easter who was singing and playing the guitar, Blake Bostain playing the Mandolin and Nick Lawerence playing a Blue Ridge guitar.
The Will Easter band has a southern bluegrass sound that is reminiscent of the music that comes out of the Appalachian area. The songs have influences from the Watagua area, including a song called “421” about the interstate that goes through King St.
“I like to talk about actual experiences in life that I have had and that I am sure everyone has had in some sort of way. There’s a lot of people out there that make music, but make music about Friday through Sunday. Mine talks about the day to day, Monday through Thursday,” Easter said.
Bluegrass is a family tradition for Easter as his father was also in a bluegrass band.
The Loose Roosters were the next band on the roster. The Loose Roosters are a roots rock band from the Watauga area. Chris Capozzoli, Ben McPherron and Tim Jones are the members of the band.
“It’s just a pleasure to play in such a beautiful setting,” McPherrron said in reference to the Jones House Community Center.
Tim Jones, the leader of Loose Rooster, was excited that the crowd responded positively to rock and roll given the track record of bluegrass this summer.
“We had a really great time. We were very much enthused with the crowd response with the Rock and Roll. We didn’t know how that was gonna go over, so we’re pumped,” Jones said.
The Jones House Community Center will host the summer concert series again next summer.
