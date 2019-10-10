For those that love country music, bluegrass music and the films of Ken Burns, John McEuen was featured prominently in Burns’ massive and excellent country music documentary on PBS that premiered last month.
McEuen was an original and long-time member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a group that changed the course of bluegrass music at a volatile time in our nation’s history. The band came out of Los Angeles and scored early radio hits with songs such as “Buy For Me The Rain,” “Mister Bojangles” and “House At Pooh Corner.”
The course of the Dirt Band changed in 1971, however, when they decided to ride into Nashville on their hippy horse to try and talk some old school country and bluegrass music veterans into collaborating with them for an album. That was no easy task back in those days as the generation gap was wide and deep, the Vietnam War was in full force with more than 2,000 American soldiers dying in that year alone, and the rednecks and hippies were barely getting along if at all.
Thankfully, the great banjo player and bluegrass pioneer Earl Scruggs was an open-minded soul who was performing with his young, long-haired sons at that point in time, and he agreed to work with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on what would become the acclaimed three-album recording known as “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” With Scruggs onboard to coax the other wary country and bluegrass stars to come into the studio, the project was under way.
Performing with the Dirt Band on the album were legendary musicians such as Mother Maybelle Carter, Jimmy Martin, Roy Acuff, Vassar Clements, Brother Oswald Kirby, Merle Travis, Earl Scruggs, Randy Scruggs, Norman Blake and local music hero Doc Watson.
The “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album did wonders for Doc Watson’s career during a time when he thought about retiring as a nationally touring performer. Watson’s lead vocals on “Tennessee Stud” and his amazing lead guitar picking on “Black Mountain Rag” associated him with those two songs for the rest of his successful career. And, that is why it is fitting that McEuen will be brought in to open up the newly renovated Appalachian Theatre, which has become a revived gem in the heart of downtown Boone where Watson performed about three quarters of a century ago.
Years in the making and millions of dollars later, the Appalachian Theatre is about to once again take its place as a top notch venue here in the High Country. To get things started, on Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., John McEuen and his String Wizards will perform at the Appalachian Theatre.
To make this opening night special at the Appalachian Theatre, McEuen is bringing in long-time friend Rodney Dillard for the event. Dillard was a member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame band, The Dillards. With his brother, Doug, and the rest of the group, they brought a new generation of bluegrass music to the west coast. Many will remember Rodney and the rest of The Dillards for their roles as the backwoods, music-pickin’ family “The Darlings” on the Andy Griffith Show.
To make this a truly memorable night, McEuen is also rounding up some special guest musicians for the show that are based here in the High Country, in honor of Doc Watson’s legacy.
“When we recorded the song ‘Tennessee Stud’ with Doc Watson on the Circle album, I’ll never forget sitting there with the headphones on thinking, ‘This sounds like an old record, yet it also sounds like a crystal-clear, great performance,’” said McEuen. “Doc was doing great in the studio that day. You could tell that it was a master at work. We just came in and supported him. Doc heard requests for that song from then on.”
Watson’s music came into McEuen’s life earlier than the 1971 Circle sessions, however, as Watson brought the sound of the High Country to the rest of the world by the early 1960s, including to McEuen’s home state of California.
“When I was a teenager, learning how to play at McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Long Beach, we were surrounded by vinyl albums made by Doc Watson, Maybelle Carter, Flatt and Scruggs and Don Reno,” said McEuen. “There were also albums that had Vassar Clements playing on them, but we didn’t know that because he didn’t get credit for it. Neither Jimmy Martin nor many other musicians put credits on the back of their albums back then.”
As McEuen and the members of the Dirt Band grew older, they amazingly found themselves in the studio with their heroes.
“To end up in the studio with Doc years later, it was a part of the reason of doing the Circle album,” said McEuen. “We wanted to give him more exposure to our younger audience. I was out there flatpicking away on the guitar and playing the five-string banjo and people would be asking me, ‘How come you play like that?’ I’d say, ‘Have you ever heard of Earl Scruggs or Doc Watson? Ever heard of Merle Travis?’ ‘No.’ It was frustrating, and I felt like the people needed to hear from them.”
McEuen is excited to return to Boone and about the show he has in mind that will open up the Appalachian Theatre on Monday.
“Rodney Dillard will be a featured guest on the show,” said McEuen. “Rodney will be doing his comedic harmonica thing and sing the classic Dillards songs “Old Home Place” and “There Is A Time,” which they sung on the Andy Griffith Show. We will also have a multi-media aspect to this concert as well, using early footage of the Dirt Band leading up to the Circle album, and that will play behind us as we perform the music. You will see and hear the first time that Doc Watson met his hero Merle Travis during those sessions, and then we go into one of Doc’s songs. Then you will see and hear the first time Doc Watson meets Mother Maybelle Carter as well. So, because of that, this will be very special for me to open up the Appalachian Theatre and to perform in Boone.”
