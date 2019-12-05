WILKESBORO — The Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College will present “John Berry Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. Doors will open at 7 p.m., half an hour before the show begins.
John Berry has a new outlook, a new address and a new beginning. The singer-songwriter rose to stardom on the country charts of the ‘90s with such mega-hits as “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.”
His annual Christmas tours brighten the holidays for thousands, as does his electrifying rendition of O’ Holy Night. During his star-making decade, Berry placed 20 singles on the county charts and has earned multiple Gold and Platinum records over the years and won a Grammy Award in 1996 for his participation in “Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1.” Thanks to the miracles of modern technology, he even sang a duet with the late, great Patsy Cline.
A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. Tickets range in pricing from $37-$39.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at (336) 838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu.
Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheWalkerCenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.