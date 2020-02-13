BOONE — Festival organizers for the 35th annual Appalachian Summer Festival announced on Feb. 10 that Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will kick off the concert series on Sunday, June 28. The festival series takes place on the campus of Appalachian State University from June 28 until Aug. 1.
According to An Appalachian Summer Festival’s Facebook page, “Tickets will go on sale when the full 2020 season is announced this spring.”
The June 28 performance in Boone has also been confirmed by the band on its website at www.jasonisbell.com.
To stay updated on this festival and its lineup, visit www.appsummer.org.
