BOONE — The Hospitality House released a statement on March 31 to announce a change to its hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-thru food pantry will be open from noon until 4 p.m. each day.
Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause said, ”As we continue to balance the needs of High Country families, students and individuals facing homelessness and food insecurity with the reality of operating a 24-hour-a-day agency during a pandemic, we needed to make these adjustments.”
The release also noted that the Community Kitchen continues to serve three meals a day, seven days a week in takeout containers to anyone not residing at Hospitality House.
For more information about its programs, call the Hospitality House at (828) 264-1237 or visit online at www.hosphouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.