HIGH COUNTRY — Executive Director Tina B. Krause, along with the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina Board of Directors, will be broadcasting its annual Hope Luncheon at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, via Facebook Live and YouTube Live.
“The Hope Luncheon is our signature fundraising event,” Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter said. “While current conditions prevent us from staging the midday gala so many look forward to, it was imperative to find a way to continue this tradition, even during a global pandemic.”
This year’s theme, “Hope Survives,” speaks directly to the challenges and obstacles facing the homeless, hungry and impoverished individuals and families that rely on the programs and services of Hospitality House. The program will feature staff and volunteer highlights, COVID-19 response updates, as well as the client testimonials of resilience and renewal that the luncheon has become known for.
“To say that this is a challenging time seems reductive. Since the beginning of the coronavirus we have continued to operate our housing, hunger relief and crisis assistance programs at one-hundred percent; it just looks quite a bit different,” Executive Director Krause added.
A centerpiece of the event has been the wine social and silent auction. This year, the silent auction transforms to an online auction that will be open for a full week beginning at noon on Aug. 14 and run through noon on Aug. 20. The total value of items up for auction exceeds $50,000 and includes a 1967 Classic Plymouth Belvedere, one-week stays at Holden Beach and Ocean Isle, Biltmore Estate weekend excursions, original oil paintings, custom metal artwork, travel packages, dozens of gift baskets and more than 100 area adventures and gift certificates.
“As they say, the show must go on, Carter said. “While not in person, and no longer a luncheon, we are excited that more people will be able to join us this year; everyone is invited. We encourage people to peruse the online auction, bidding at their leisure, then pour a glass of their favorite beverage and enjoy the inspirational broadcast on August 20.”
Community members who RSVP at www.hosphouse.org/hope will receive a follow up email reminder with links to the broadcast. Individuals interested in previewing the online auction are encouraged to bookmark www.hosphouse.org/auction. The preview will go live on Aug. 7, one week prior to the start of the auction.
In addition to being asked to make a gift at the conclusion of the virtual event, guests will be able to contribute in a variety of ways throughout, including texting Hosphouse to 707070, via Venmo (@hosphouse), CashApp ($hosphouse) or PayPal.me/hosphouse and donating online at www.hosphouse.org/donate.
Anyone inquiring about the event or in need of additional information is encouraged to email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org. Individuals who are unable to attend but would like to support the needs of their fellow community members living in homelessness, hunger and poverty can mail a check with “hope survives” in the memo line, to Hospitality House c/o Todd Carter P.O. Box 309 Boone, NC 28607
For the latest updates and to learn more, click to www.HospHouse.org/covid19 and follow them on Facebook and Instagram: @hosphouse and Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.
