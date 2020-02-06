BOONE — Families are invited to attend the Watauga County Schools’ annual eighth-grade parents nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11.
Hosted at Watauga High School, the sessions are intended for rising freshman and their parents to gain insight and information on the transition from middle to high school.
Students from Green Valley, Blowing Rock, Parkway and Bethel are invited to attend on Feb. 10. The session for students from Hardin Park, Valle Crucis, Cove Creek and Mabel will be held on Feb. 11. Homeschool, Grace Academy and Two Rivers Community School students may elect to attend either session.
The sessions will start with an assembly hosted by next year’s freshman counselor, Samantha Elam, that will give families a brief overview of operations at Watauga High School.
“At the assembly, we will go over what students and parents can expect starting high school at Watauga,” Elam said in a statement. “We cover the daily bell schedule, our attendance policies and expectations as well as FLEX (Focused Learning Experiences) — our daily block when students can get help on projects and assignments or seek individual assistance from teachers in a particular content area.”
Elam said parents and students could also expect to learn about the Watauga Innovation Academy — WCS’s innovative high school that allows students to earn college credit alongside their high school course work. Information will also be provided on athletic eligibility and other extracurricular activities available to students.
After the assembly, families are invited to tour the high school and attend an academics fair where teachers from each department will be on hand to answer questions about their subject area.
For more information on the eighth-grade parents nights, parents are encouraged to call Watauga High School at (828) 264-2407 or speak to the middle school counselor at their child’s school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.